Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Decreases Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after purchasing an additional 107,983 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,911,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.40.

PVH Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PVH traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $112.87. The stock had a trading volume of 867,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.36. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

