Avalanche Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion and approximately $481.53 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $36.83 or 0.00057356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00021456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,714,557 coins and its circulating supply is 378,024,917 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.