Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $7.01. 11,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 215,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 95.23%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Choice stock. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Better Choice Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTR Free Report ) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.76% of Better Choice worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

