Bfsg LLC Acquires New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $31,546,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 689,930,831 shares in the company, valued at $111,665,304,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,995,889 shares of company stock valued at $972,451,611 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,707,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.71. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

