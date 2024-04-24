Brokerages Set Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) PT at $35.40

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:BYON opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.76.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.51). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $384.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

