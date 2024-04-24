Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $835,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,876,000 after buying an additional 96,638 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 32,819 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.17. 813,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,836. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

