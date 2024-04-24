Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 655 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.07. 3,252,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,140. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.60. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,053.67 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 31,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $3,986,880.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,384,058.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 735,984 shares of company stock valued at $94,617,681 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

