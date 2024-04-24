Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.03 and a 200-day moving average of $152.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.57 and a 52-week high of $171.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

