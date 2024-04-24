Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

