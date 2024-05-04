Ordinals Price Reaches $40.72 (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Ordinals has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $40.72 or 0.00063943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $855.16 million and $202.64 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 40.25180639 USD and is up 10.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $237,625,719.61 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

