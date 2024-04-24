Head-To-Head Comparison: Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) & Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 120.04%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Sentage.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sentage has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -40.57% 10.70% 4.09% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Sentage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $74.97 million 0.71 -$71.40 million ($11.57) -0.30 Sentage $160,000.00 33.54 -$2.56 million N/A N/A

Sentage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Sentage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Sentage on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sentage

(Get Free Report)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.