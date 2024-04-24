Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.43. 589,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,413,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

LUNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $664.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. Intuitive Machines had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 78.98%. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

