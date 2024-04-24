JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.59 and last traded at $52.31. Approximately 1,172,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,706,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.
The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
