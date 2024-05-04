Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.14

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 4298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

Get Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság alerts:

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $645.85 million for the quarter.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.