Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.22

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.
