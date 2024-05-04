Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $194.45

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $194.45 and last traded at $192.69, with a volume of 3480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.65.

Marubeni Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.23.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marubeni Co. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

