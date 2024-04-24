NewSquare Capital LLC Has $913,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.89. 1,678,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,977. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

