Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mattel also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Mattel Trading Up 3.2 %

MAT stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. 4,506,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,372. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Mattel’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.78.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

