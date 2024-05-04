StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,959. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

