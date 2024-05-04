StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the textile maker's stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,959. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter.

About Forward Industries

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

