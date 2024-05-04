CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Get CGI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GIB

CGI Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CGI stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,499. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $106.86. CGI has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Analysts predict that CGI will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CGI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $273,239,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in CGI by 2,854.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,622,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,176 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,190,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,239,000 after acquiring an additional 805,973 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,909,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,404,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,450,000 after buying an additional 702,339 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.