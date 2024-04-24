Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 188.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,498 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,996,000 after acquiring an additional 131,909 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Splunk by 85.6% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,394,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,872,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 843,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after purchasing an additional 276,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $96,305,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 611,501 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,104,000 after buying an additional 157,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK remained flat at $156.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.86. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $156.97.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

