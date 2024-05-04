Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $74.71 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,907,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $74,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 32.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Price Performance

Fluor stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLR

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.