Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 190,539 Shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,539 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 4.00% of Metal Sky Star Acquisition worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSSA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 840,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 1,680,433 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 447,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 147,901 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 3.7% in the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 164,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 8.4% in the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Metal Sky Star Acquisition alerts:

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

About Metal Sky Star Acquisition

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.