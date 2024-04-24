Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 65,426 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,426 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDV. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 42.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 129,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,976. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.01%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

