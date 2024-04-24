Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Amedisys worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average of $93.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $96.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

