Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $21.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

RGA stock opened at $201.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $133.13 and a 1-year high of $202.06.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.51. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

