Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,027,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,764,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
RSPG opened at $80.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29. The company has a market cap of $596.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $86.59.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.