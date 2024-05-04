Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,027,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,764,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

RSPG opened at $80.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29. The company has a market cap of $596.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $86.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

