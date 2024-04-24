Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 39,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,578. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $40.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

