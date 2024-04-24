Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pentair worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PNR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,747. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

