Private Management Group Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 126.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,653 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 562.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Trading Up 0.3 %

WOW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 171,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,380. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.13 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 41.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

