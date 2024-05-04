Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.30. 4,270,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,907,327. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.82. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

