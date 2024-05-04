SouthState Corp Sells 3,232 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after purchasing an additional 829,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after buying an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after buying an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $401,191,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,157. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

