SouthState Corp Buys New Shares in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PREF. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PREF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,881. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

