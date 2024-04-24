Rob Wood Sells 43,715 Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Rob Wood sold 43,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.64), for a total transaction of £164,368.40 ($203,024.21).
Shares of Breedon Group stock traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.19) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 364.50 ($4.50). The stock had a trading volume of 3,487,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,188. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Breedon Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 302.90 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 408 ($5.04). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 377.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 356.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is 4,516.13%.
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
