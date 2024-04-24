The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Michael J. Anderson Sells 3,000 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andersons Stock Performance

Andersons stock traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,835. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $61.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Andersons

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 65.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Andersons during the third quarter worth $107,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

