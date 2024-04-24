Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Buys £2,265 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Halliday purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.60) per share, with a total value of £2,265 ($2,797.68).

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 1.2 %

LON:CBG traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 458.80 ($5.67). 238,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,670. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 392.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 609.11. Close Brothers Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 278 ($3.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.50 ($12.33). The company has a market capitalization of £690.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBG has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital upgraded Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.21) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 425 ($5.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.72) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.63) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.14).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Featured Articles

