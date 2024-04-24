The Charles Schwab Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Charles Schwab has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,344,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767,599. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $75.55.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,892 shares of company stock valued at $20,325,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

