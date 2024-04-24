Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. Ultra has a market cap of $64.40 million and $1.25 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,328.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.02 or 0.00752416 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00052035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00107301 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013595 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001278 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17645859 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,596,463.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

