West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.1 %
WFG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 115,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,872. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70.
West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -27.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
