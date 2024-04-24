West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.1 %

WFG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 115,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,872. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -27.91%.

WFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

