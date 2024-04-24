Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.30 Per Share

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON WIX opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.88) on Wednesday. Wickes Group has a 12 month low of GBX 116.39 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 163.30 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £380.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,290.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 154.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.03.

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.

