Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.30 Per Share

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Wickes Group Price Performance
LON WIX opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.88) on Wednesday. Wickes Group has a 12 month low of GBX 116.39 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 163.30 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £380.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,290.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 154.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.03.
