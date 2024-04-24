Winpak (TSE:WPK) PT Raised to C$49.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Winpak stock traded up C$1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 68,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,099. Winpak has a twelve month low of C$36.95 and a twelve month high of C$46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.40.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$375.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.56 million. Winpak had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 12.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Winpak will post 3.1780822 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

