Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,592 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,892 shares of company stock worth $20,325,334. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $75.05. 3,993,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,176. The company has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $75.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

