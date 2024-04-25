Abbrea Capital LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 18.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 237,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Roche Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHHBY. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

