Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Update

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:TYOYY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.60. The stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 460. Taiyo Yuden has a one year low of $85.61 and a one year high of $129.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $96.65.

Get Taiyo Yuden alerts:

About Taiyo Yuden

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.