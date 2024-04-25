Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.23 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.60. 827,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,357. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.