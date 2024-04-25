Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, an increase of 988.7% from the March 31st total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aditxt stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.67% of Aditxt as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

ADTX traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.53. 180,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,606. Aditxt has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

