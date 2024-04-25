Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 648 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,569.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 267,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 251,424 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 51,590 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,267,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,086,000 after acquiring an additional 454,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 466.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 96,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 79,808 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 390,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

