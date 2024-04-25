Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,904,518. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

