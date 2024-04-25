Analyzing CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFSB Bancorp 3.22% 0.49% 0.11% FFW 16.75% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of CFSB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of CFSB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

CFSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CFSB Bancorp and FFW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and FFW’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFSB Bancorp $11.34 million 4.03 $1.45 million $0.07 98.43 FFW $25.63 million 1.52 $5.70 million $4.08 8.46

FFW has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CFSB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CFSB Bancorp beats FFW on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

