Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $17.30 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,331 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $17,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,791,000 after buying an additional 427,981 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.01. 3,081,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

